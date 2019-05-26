European Elections: Labour FOURTH in Sheffield but it’s a good night for Green Party and Brexit Party
The Labour Party has suffered a hammering in Sheffield in the European elections.
The party finished fourth in the polling, behind Liberal Democrats, The Green Party and Nigel Parage’s Brexit Party.
The Brexit Party topped the polls in the city with 39,534 votes and performed well across the country, particularly in Yorkshire.
The Green Party, led by former Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid Magid were second with 34,803 and Lib Dems received 25,366.
Labour received 23,925
Green councillor Martin Phipps said: “34,000 votes for Greens in Sheffield! Over 10,000 more than Labour! That is unbelievable!
“Every vote is a clear mandate for remaining & reforming the EU, real action against climate change and against austerity.”