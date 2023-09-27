News you can trust since 1887
Estate with wide range of new homes given green light in Barnsley

A proposal that would see 25 different types of properties be built in Barnsley was accepted.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:47 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 14:47 BST
..
.

Barnsley Council’s planning board yesterday (September 26) heard how a developer plans to build 45 residential properties in Paddock Road, Staincross.

The applicant, RMH Properties Ltd, sought full planning permission for the erection of the dwellings with associated access, open space and landscaping on a 1.94-hectare site to the north and east of Mapplewell Park.

The house types range in size from one-bed apartments through to six-bed dwellings, with the majority of properties either three or four-bed units, a planning report claims.

The properties also range in height from single-storey bungalows to two-and-a-half-storey dwellings.

A document is also showing that nine properties (20 per cent) have been put forward for affordable housing.

The developer would also have to pay £160,000 as s106 contributions for 10 primary school places, £32,250 for “sustainable travel” and £73,236 for “open space”.

46 letters of objection were submitted by neighbours – their main issues, among others, were “too many houses proposed”, traffic, and the possible impact on doctors, schools and surrounding infrastructure.

The proposal was approved with one abstention.

