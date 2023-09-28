A new estate with almost a hundred homes will be built on a former agricultural land in Barnsley.

Barnsley Council’s planning board earlier this week (September 26) debated a proposal that would see the construction of 95 dwellings on Barnburgh Lane, Goldthorpe.

The developer proposed to build 22 two-bed, 44 three-bed and 29 four-bedroom dwellings.

The applicant, Homes by Honey, classes 10 per cent of the new properties as “affordable housing”.

They also agreed to contribute £71,250 towards sustainable travel, £540,000 towards education (due to the predicted need in the area in the coming years across primary and secondary schools) and £153,281.43 towards green space.

Seven letters of objection have been submitted against the application, the board was told by the presenting officer, with the main issues being, among others, parking and traffic.