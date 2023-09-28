News you can trust since 1887
Estate with nearly a hundred new homes to be created in Barnsley

A new estate with almost a hundred homes will be built on a former agricultural land in Barnsley.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:31 BST
Barnsley Council’s planning board earlier this week (September 26) debated a proposal that would see the construction of 95 dwellings on Barnburgh Lane, Goldthorpe.

The developer proposed to build 22 two-bed, 44 three-bed and 29 four-bedroom dwellings.

The applicant, Homes by Honey, classes 10 per cent of the new properties as “affordable housing”.

They also agreed to contribute £71,250 towards sustainable travel, £540,000 towards education (due to the predicted need in the area in the coming years across primary and secondary schools) and £153,281.43 towards green space.

Seven letters of objection have been submitted against the application, the board was told by the presenting officer, with the main issues being, among others, parking and traffic.

The proposal was approved with only two board members voting against it.

