Environment Agency proposes compulsory purchase order to make a piece of land in Sheffield ‘a flood storage area’

The Environment Agency (EA) is proposing a compulsory purchase order (CPO) on land in the north of Sheffield to make it a “flood storage area”.

A piece of land in Wharncliffe Side, just by the Main Road, could be used in the fight against flooding in the future as the EA wants the council to endorse the CPO process “on the basis that there is a compelling case in the public interest for the acquisition of land at Wharncliffe Side for use as a flood storage area”.

A report published ahead of next week’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee explained: “A flood storage area is an area of land where, during periods of prolonged/intensive rainfall and high river levels, water can be diverted out of a river and safely stored until river levels fall, at which time the stored water can be safely released back into the river.”

The thinking is that the creation of a flood storage area at Wharncliffe Side is essential in order to better protect areas of Sheffield between Kelham Island and Neepsend/Owlerton from flooding from River Don.

The authors of the report highlighted that this area of the city was significantly impacted by flooding in 2007, then it came very close to flooding in 2012, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

The CPO comes into play, as the report notes, because the landowner has had no “appetite” in getting involved in the negotiation. While there have been a number of rounds of discussions, the council says these led nowhere as the landowner has shown no desire to engage.

Legally, the compulsory purchase powers are not directly available to the council in this instance, the report says.

The report added: “The Environment Agency, acting as the council’s strategic partner in this project, would have to seek to use their compulsory purchase powers ostensibly on the council’s behalf.

“Sheffield City Council may inform the Environment Agency as to why, in its view, a CPO is justified. This would be to state that there is a compelling case in the public interest that sufficiently justifies interfering with the rights of those with an interest in the land affected.

“This committee may make a decision to endorse a CPO for the reasons supporting that statement.

“With that said, the responsibility for determining whether the reasons are valid belongs to the Environment Agency as it would be the EA’s responsibility to ensure that it had lawfully decided to make a CPO.”