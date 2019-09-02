'Enough is enough of this chaos' - Sheffield Green Party selects Hallam candidate
Sheffield Green Party has selected a candidate to contest the city’s Hallam constituency who says she wants to end the 'chaos' of Brexit by holding a second referendum.
Mature support worker Natalie Thomas, 54, of Burngreave, was selected by the party on Sunday to contest the seat soon to be vacated by disgraced independent MP Jared O’Mara.
The next General Election is not due until 2022, but Mr O’Mara has indicated he will formally step down when Parliament returns from its summer recess on Tuesday.
A by-election could take place as early as next month but could be delayed if a General Election is thought to be imminent.
Speaking after her selection, she said: “Enough is enough of this chaos. We need clarity and a fair contest. I'm calling for a People's Vote on Brexit.
"Young people should not have fewer freedoms and opportunities than their parents enjoyed."
In addition to Brexit, Ms Thomas said she wanted to restore Hallam constituents’ link with Parliament damaged by Mr O’Mara and do more to fight climate change.
She said: “All the world over, we face a climate emergency. The time has come when this needs to be in the forefront of all political decision-making.
“I'm a mother and a grandmother, standing up for all our generations’ futures. In the 1990s, I stood on the front line to save our country’s landscape against open-cast mines and the road-building programme.
“I now work as a practitioner supporting women to overcome trauma in their lives and helping them move forward. I understand the need for a person-centred approach.
"When residents of Hallam need it most, I can be a tough, experienced and effective advocate."
Sheffield Green Party’s Sheffield City Councillor Alison Teal said: “Natalie is a resourceful, compassionate and intelligent woman who works with disadvantaged groups.
“She has a strong history of environmental activism and an abiding concern for the health of our planet and the rights and wellbeing of current and future generations.
“Natalie has the skills and calm temperament to be a formidable parliamentary representative for Hallam constituency.”