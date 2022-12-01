Energy crisis: Rotherham Council offers warm spaces to help with energy costs

Free sessions will provide residents with a warm place to stay, as well as board game groups and crossword sessions. The events will be free to access.

Libraries will also be open as usual for anyone wanting to loan out books or learn more about local history.

Ben Anderson, Rotherham Council’s director of public health, said: “The council’s libraries have always been open to residents to use and for them to get involved in activities, however, as the weather gets colder, many people will be concerned about saving money for household bills.

A number of “warm spaces” inside public libraries will be available for Rotherham residents struggling with the cost of energy bills this winter.

“This is why the council is working with a range of its own services and partners to provide residents with free activities in public spaces so that they can still meet with friends and family, and get advice and support from our teams.

“We will also be working with our partners out in the community to promote Warm Welcome spaces.

" Residents will be able to find their nearest Warm Welcome space by going online to www.warmwelcome.uk.

Councillor David Sheppard, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for social inclusion added: “Libraries offer residents a range of free and entertaining activities across the year, all of which are perfect for children and young people, as well as adults and older people.

