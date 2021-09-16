Employment land plans at Dearne Valley set for cabinet approval

The site, known at ES10 in the council’s local plan, will be allocated as employment land, to the south of the Dearne Valley Parkway.

It was formerly green belt land, but was reallocated for employment use in the local plan in 2019.

If the masterplan is approved, the 73-hectare site will provide “new employment oppertunities”, and detailed plans are expected at a later date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site.

A report to cabinet states that there was a “low level of response from the public”, and that only 25 responses were received.

However, an online petition against the plans has amassed more that 500 signatures, stating that the plans would “destroy our wildlife, increase our noise pollution and ruin our scenic areas”.

The report states that the plans will be in line with the councils’ zero carbon ambitions by promoting the reduction of greenhouse gas emission, supporting the delivery of renewable and low carbon energy, and promoting investment in green infrastructure.

It adds: “Feedback received during the consultation period included concerns about impact of the proposals on wildlife, noise and light pollution, screening from existing buildings and air quality and traffic impacts predominantly along the A635 running east towards the A1M.

“A group of residents made contact about their objections and referenced a petition with around 300 signatures, although to date this has not been presented to the Council.

“The issues raised related to noise, pollution and traffic impacts onlocal primary schools and loss of greenspace.

“They also cited wider concerns about residential developments and school places which are not part of this masterplan framework.

“It is important to remember that the land is allocated for employment use within the local plan and therefore the public consultation period wasn’t about if the land should be developed.”