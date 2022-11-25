Barnsley Council announced the death of Jim Andrews BEM, former deputy leader of the council, in October.

The death of councillor Alan Gardiner, formerly spokesperson for core services, was announced this week.

Jim Andrews, 71, had served on the council for 36 years, and as deputy leader of the council for 16, representing the Rockingham Ward.

Councillor Alan Gardiner, left, Jim Andrews BEM, right

Mr Andrews, a committed Sheffield United fan, was praised for his warmth, openness and honesty.

Fellow Rockingham councillor Nicola Sumner told the meeting that he was the “heart of Barnsley Labour”, adding that it “would be a real shame” that he will not be there for the opening of Hoyland’s new public square in the new year.

Councillor Caroline Makinson added that he was a “fearless public health advocate” in his role as cabinet spokesperson for public health.

Council Leader Sir Steve Houghton CBE paid tribute to his former deputy during Thursday’s full council meeting.

“As good a deputy leader and supporter I couldn’t wish to have,” he said.

“The things he did for Barnsley, he saw no need for any personal return. He was just content to get on with it.

“For Alan and Jim, it has been my privilege to work with them, and my privilege to know them.”

Coun Gardiner, aged 72, had served Barnsley for more than 30 years, representing the Dearne North ward, and was known for being “the money man of Barnsley”, overseeing a balanced budget for the council in his role as cabinet member for core services.

Fellow councillors spoke of Coun Gardiner’s generosity, patience, and “gentle sense of humour”, adding that he was a “major advocate for the Dearne” and was “immensely well respected”.

Coun Houghton added that Coun Gardiner was the council’s longest serving cabinet member, adding that he “didn’t suffer fools gladly” and that he was “very measured in a crisis – particularly when we went through austerity”.

“He helped steer the ship into the sound financial position that we enjoy today,” he continued.

“He was a strong advocate for the Dearne, and was a friend to all those vulnerable community groups in Barnsley that needed help and support.”

Councillor Chris Lamb added that Coun Gardiner was the “money man of Barnsley”, adding that he “insisted we do what was right, not what was popular”.