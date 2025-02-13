Elsecar pub ‘close to collapsing’ could become holiday lets under new plans

Plans to convert a historic pub in Elsecar into holiday apartments have been lodged with Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council.

Applicant Monfredi Builders hopes to transform the Fitzwilliam Arms pub on Hill Street into eight holiday let apartments. The proposal includes the partial demolition and careful rebuild of parts of the building that have been deemed structurally unsound.

Planning documents state that the former pub is ‘close to collapsing’, prompting the decision to demolish part of it and rebuild.

In its place, the proposal calls for the creation of eight units: four two-bedroom apartments and four single-bedroom units, including one duplex. The overall design will ensure that the original character of the building is retained, with careful attention to salvaging the materials for reuse.

Planning documents add that the proposal will ‘enhance the viability of the Heritage Centre and other local tourist attractions by providing accommodation for guests’.

In addition to preserving the building’s historic exterior, the application will make use of the existing outdoor spaces, including the beer garden, which will be repurposed as communal and private open space for the new residents. The existing car park will be retained, providing 13 parking spaces for the holiday lets.

Residents can comment on the plans until February 21.