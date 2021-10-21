Electric car charging on the street is difficult, says Sheffield Council transport chief

Coun Douglas Johnson, Executive member for transport, says finding charging solutions for residents who do not have access to off street parking is not straightforward.

He was quizzed by Conservative councillor Lewis Chinchen about why Sheffield Council hadn’t followed other local authorities and rolled out pilot schemes to develop on street charging technology.

Coun Johnson replied: “As well as cost, one problem is that on street charging spaces would either remove existing on street parking or be occupied by a single vehicle, often making it unavailable to other users.

“There have been a number of trials across the country looking at potential ways in which this could be addressed, which we are reviewing in terms of the issues and potential options available.

“This will feed into our strategy which will take this into account to direct how, as a city, we provide for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, subject to resources being approved.”

The council is currently installing a network of 27 rapid electric vehicle chargers, which includes 10 specifically for use by taxis, and is exploring options to expand this.

Rapid chargers can fill an electric vehicle battery to 80 per cent in 45 minutes.

Coun Johnson added: “I want us to have a good programme of electric charging points. To do so, we will have to liaise with Northern Powergrid to ensure that we have the capacity on the network to deliver high numbers of points.

“The real opportunity is, where we retain council car parks, for them to become the filling stations of the future and for us to provide a new service for people and a new revenue stream to help support council services.”

The council is also looking at creating a bike hub in the city centre with a specification for electric bike charging, including adapted ones used by disabled people.