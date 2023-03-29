Electric car charging company to make Sheffield Morrisons ‘flagship’ hub

An electric vehicle charging company is planning to make Hillsborough Morrisons a ‘flagship’ stop for green drivers.

Osprey submitted plans to Sheffield Council for an eight charging point hub in the car park at the supermarket on Penistone Road.

“It is our intention to make the development at Morrisons, Sheffield, one of our flagship hubs sites in the UK, which will create a huge buzz and PR focus in the area,” the company said in its application.

It added: “Our proposal will serve as a vital piece of new infrastructure for both locals and for visitors. Further, it will serve to increase footfall both at the supermarket, and at the surrounding shops.”

All cars, regardless of charging port, would be able to use the network and pay in a range of ways including by subscription, offering a cheaper deal.

The network has more than 200 sites across the country already.

Osprey said this new Sheffield hub would help meet rising demand as drivers switch to electric.

So far, there are no comments from members of public on the plans.

To read the plans in full or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=RR7LUPNYISP00

Electric charging in Sheffield

Sheffield is falling behind other major cities for its electric vehicle charging infrastructure, according to analysis by the BBC earlier this year.

It showed the city had just 28.3 charging devices per 100,000 people, compared to 50.9 in Leeds, 69.2 in Nottingham and 40 in Liverpool.

The council is currently exploring the potential for charging from street light columns, subject to funding and resources.

“This would help us to work through the technical issues associated with charging from Sheffield’s existing infrastructure and understand the commercial viability as well as practical issues with the approach,” the council stated on its website.

A map of all charging points across the city and further afield can be found here: https://www.zap-map.com/live/

