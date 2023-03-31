Elections: Liberal Democrats launch manifesto pledging to ‘get Sheffield back on track’

Sheffield Liberal Democrats kicked off their local election campaign with a manifesto promising support to businesses, more money and power for communities and tax exemptions for foster carers.

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of the party, said it was an ambitious plan that prioritises protecting heritage, empowering communities, improving street cleaning, supporting foster carers and standing by local businesses.

He added that their commitment to reaching net zero and caring for the environment remained unwavering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Together, we can shape a future where our city is once again a beacon of trust, accountability, and progress. On 4th May, make your voice heard and vote for the Sheffield Liberal Democrats to bring trust, truth, and transparency back to the heart of our city council.”

Sheffield Liberal Democrats kicked off their local election campaign with a manifesto promising support to businesses, more money and power for communities and tax exemptions for foster carers.

What are the Lib Dems pledging?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If they took control of the council, the Lib Dems promised to make foster carers exempt from council tax, tackle the high number of empty council homes, improve housing repairs and introduce food waste recycling.

It also committed to fully repairing the Rose Garden Cafe which was under threat earlier this year.

Longer term, the party would aim to address the shortage of affordable housing, push for London-style bus franchising and expand the tram network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manifesto also includes a commitment to provide an extra £50,000 per area to local communities along with more decision-making powers.

Coun Simon Clement Jones, chair of the South Local Area Committee, said: “Local area committees are a fantastic example of how communities can improve their neighbourhoods, rather than being talked down to from Town Hall. However, the committees are still in their infancy – we’re committing to expand their powers and embedding them in the council’s decision making, to ensure local voices are present when decisions are being made.”

Start ups would benefit from doubled funding from the Launchpad scheme which supports young entrepreneurs and existing businesses would get increased funding from the low carbon audit which helps reduce energy bills and reach net zero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Martin Smith, chair of the economic committee, said: “It’s an incredibly tough time for the small businesses our city relies on, between high inflation and energy bills, lower customer numbers, and Labour leadership which sees consultation with businesses as an afterthought. The Lib Dems are committed to bringing energy bills down, supporting entrepreneurs, and working with small to medium sized enterprises to shape Sheffield’s future.”

To read the Liberal Democrats’ manifesto in full visit their website here: https://www.shefflibdems.org.uk/manifesto

Labour lost control of the council two years ago and the council is still in no overall control. This, as well as the change to a committee system last year, means decision-making is shared between parties which includes the Liberal Democrats, Labour, the Green Party and the Conservatives.

The local elections will take place on Thursday, May 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour, Greens and other parties are launching their manifestos too.