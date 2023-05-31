News you can trust since 1887
Elderly forced to climb ‘small mountain’ following path closure in Sheffield

A resident launched a petition calling for a private path to be reopened saying its closure forced elderly folk to climb a “small mountain” to get around the neighbourhood.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 31st May 2023, 15:22 BST

Patrick Phelan, who launched the petition, said the small private road that conveniently joined Austin Court to Woodstock Road, in Loxley, had been used for about 25 years before it was recently blocked off by a gate.

He is calling on Sheffield Council to remove the gate to let people avoid a steep hill.

In his petition statement he said: “The older and more infirm are now having to walk down and back up the other side, not a great issue for those of us who are fit, but for those who are finding things difficult it is a small mountain.

“The new folks that have moved in recently have decided to revoke access and have erected a physical gate to prevent anyone from using the road. We would like it removed and the implied right of access re-established.”

The petition will run on the council’s website until June 10 and it can be found here: https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=10287&RPID=11511150&HPID=11511150

