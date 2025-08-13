‘Edwardian manor house’ in Sheffield planned to be converted into residential dwelling
The Ash House on Ash House Lane in Dore could be converted into a new residential dwelling if Sheffield City Council’s planning department approved the plans.
A planning document explains that Ash House was originally built in 1915 as a private residence and it has been adapted and extended over time. The building has been used for a number of different purposes, most recently as a care home until 2016.
Now, it stands vacant.
The document added the applicant aims to “ restore the Edwardian manor house at Ash House to its original use as a private residence, respecting its architectural heritage while introducing modern, high-quality living space”.
The proposed additions, two new partially oak-framed wings, are intended to be sympathetic in form, scale and materiality to the existing building.
The report says: “The West and South Wings each serve a defined function. The West Wing provides guest accommodation, garaging, and workshop space, while the South Wing will house leisure and wellness facilities, including a gym, spa, swimming pool, utility areas, and a Great Room for gathering.”
Planning officers have until October 2 to make a decision.