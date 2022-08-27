Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie confirmed her intentions in an interview with BBC Radio Sheffield on a visit to the city on Thursday (August 25) to back the bid to host Eurovision 2023.

Eddie Izzard poses for a photo with police officers in Sheffield city centre, where they were taking part in Project Servator, which is designed to disrupt criminals planning terrorist acts and other offences

Following the announcement, The Star’s readers have debated whether they’d like to see the activist represent the city.

One welcoming reader, Kevin Rodgers, said: “Izzard is a big Labour supporter and went to uni in Sheffield. Eddie, like a lot of students, whom have left or stayed permanently, actually love this city of ours because they are outsiders and see the best of what we have got or can get in the future.”

In contrast, Jane Armstrong questioned her claim to run in the city.

She wrote: “I had heard this for a while and if she is fancying Central I know a lot of Labour members in that area who are really hostile to having her as a candidate. Not because she isn't nice person, but because people do not like celebrities being parachuted into wards above local candidates.

"In the local council elections she was going round Walkley to keep out the Greens.

"I just find bringing celebrities in a bit distasteful and not really in the spirit of democracy. If someone wants to be an MP fine go for selection in your own area.”

"Got enough comedians in town hall already,” jibed reader Andrew Sykes.

Another support, Ewan King, wrote: “A very well educated, travelled and successful individual that wants to represent a city of vibrancy and diversity. To my mind, it would be fabulous! She would put most of the current MPs to shame.”

Ms Izzard’s links to the city go back to her youth, when she studied accountancy and financial management with mathematics at the University of Sheffield in the 1980s.

She is a long-time Labour Party supporter and transgender activist, who has often spoken of her fondness for the Steel City.