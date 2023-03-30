News you can trust since 1887
Easter: Graves Park Animal Farm offers cute lamb feeding experience

This could be the cutest Easter experience ever.

By David Walsh
Published 30th Mar 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 10:30 BST

A Sheffield animal farm is offering people the chance to bottle feed newborn lamb triplets. For £10, children and grown ups can get up close with the cuddly new arrivals at Graves Park Animal Farm - and give their mum a break.

A spokesman said: “W﻿e are offering a bottle feeding experience for up to five visitors to help us with our triplet lambs that need a little bit of extra milk to keep them topped up. They are still feeding from their mum, but because there are three of them, she doesn't quite have enough milk to keep them full all day.”

It is not suitable for pregnant women or people who are immunocompromised because of the risk of disease, he added. They should also not supervise a child taking part. The event is for four-year-olds and up. Sessions are being held throughout April but tickets are selling fast. Book here: https://gravesbottlefeeding.eventbrite.co.uk

Farmer Tom the stockman shows how bottle feeding lambs is done at Graves Park.
