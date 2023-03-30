This could be the cutest Easter experience ever.

A Sheffield animal farm is offering people the chance to bottle feed newborn lamb triplets. For £10, children and grown ups can get up close with the cuddly new arrivals at Graves Park Animal Farm - and give their mum a break.

A spokesman said: “W﻿e are offering a bottle feeding experience for up to five visitors to help us with our triplet lambs that need a little bit of extra milk to keep them topped up. They are still feeding from their mum, but because there are three of them, she doesn't quite have enough milk to keep them full all day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not suitable for pregnant women or people who are immunocompromised because of the risk of disease, he added. They should also not supervise a child taking part. The event is for four-year-olds and up. Sessions are being held throughout April but tickets are selling fast. Book here: https://gravesbottlefeeding.eventbrite.co.uk