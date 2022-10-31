Meltdown E-Sports Bar, at 39-41 Lower Floor Snig Hill, was granted permission to increase its capacity from 150 to 250 in a unanimous decision by Sheffield Council’s licensing sub committee today.

But City ward councillor Douglas Johnson and two neighbouring residents had concerns about disturbance.

It came after a former drum and bass nightclub – Bassbox, which was directly above Meltdown – was shut down by the council following extreme noise issues among other problems including drugs and dogs.

Matthew Collinson, of Meltdown E-Sports Bar, was granted permission by Sheffield Council to expand despite neighbours’ concerns about noise nuisance.

Speaking during the meeting, owner Matthew Collinson said: “I do totally take on board the concerns of neighbours and I hope that the voluntary conditions I’ve agreed with [environmental health protection] and the advice I’ve taken would be enough.

“[And I hope] the clarifications I’ve made today are helpful to see that we are not planning on using it to excess – we are not planning all night raves or anything like that, we are quite considerate and we have been considerate in the past.”

Councillor Jayne Dunn, chair of the committee, announced the unanimous decision to grant the licence changes as requested.

She added: “However, I would just like to reassure the residents that if there is any break or anything that happens then we will be able to take action as the licensing committee.”

What environmental protection service said

Ahead of the meeting, Neal Pates, of the environmental protection service, said: “We haven’t had similar issues associated with Meltdown and, in fact, the applicant Matthew Collinson was very helpful in resolving the issues at Bassbox and his representation at the hearing really helped to convince the committee of the severity of the issues at Bassbox.