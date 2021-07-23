Droppingwell tip campaigners to hold peaceful protest at Rotherham Town Hall

Droppingwell Action Group has called on Rotherham Council to take enforcement action in respect of the Grange Landfill Site, and a report will be presented to the authority’s overview and scrutiny management board on July 28.

The group presented a 2,000 signature petition to the council in October 2019, calling for the authority to take action to halt the reopening of the Grange Landfill Site.

The Kimberworth tip closed in the 1990s and contains toxic industrial waste.

Town Hall.

The Environment Agency is allowing the site to be reopened, but campaigners are concerned this would disturb hazardous waste in the tip.

The group will hold a protest at Rotherham Town Hall ahead of the overview and scrutiny management board meeting at 11am.

Steve McKenna, of Droppingwell Action Group said: “I’d encourage everyone to attend and make their objections known.”