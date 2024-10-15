Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drive-through Starbucks cafe would open in the car park of a Sheffield supermarket, under newly submitted plans.

The Morrisons supermarket site on the corner of Mansfield Road and Hollybank Road, Intake, Sheffield, where a new drive-through Starbucks cafe (inset) is planned | Google/Davey Stone Associates/SSMP Real Estate Limited

An application has been made to build the new cafe in the car park of the Morrisons Daily store on the corner of Mansfield Road and Hollybank Road, in Intake.

Under the proposals, the Morrisons store would remain open, with a smaller car park.

The applicant, SSMP Real Estate Limited, claims the planned cafe would benefit the area by ‘contributing positively to the local economy, providing a social space for the community, and making effective use of previously developed land’.

These images show how the new drive-through Starbucks cafe planned in the car park of the Morrisons supermarket on Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, would look. Photo: Davey Stone Associates/SSMP Real Estate Limited | Davey Stone Associates/SSMP Real Estate Limited

The planning application states that the design of the planned two-storey building would be ‘sensitive to the existing character of the area’.

People have until November 1 to comment on the plans, with a decision expected by December 3.