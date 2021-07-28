Drainage basins for Hermes warehouse in Barnsley approved

The basins, which will measure 6.77ha in total, will contain surface water from the Hermes site at Hoyland, which is currently under construction.

Originally, permission was granted for a single attenuation pond to contain drainage and storm water with a maximum depth of three metres on land to the south of Bell Ground Wood, Tankersley.

However, in line with the most up to date guidance, the ponds must be no more than one metre deep – meaning an extra 2.7ha of land is needed.

The Hermes site.

Drainage from the Hermes site will be by a buried pipe, which has been approved previously.

Construction is expected to take approximately 14 weeks, according to planning documents.

The chair of Barnsley Council’s planning board, Councillor Ken Richardson Msc, told the meeting that although the land is a private site, with no public access, “we should insist on life preserves,” as one pond will be filled with water at all times.

Councillor Margaret Bruff backed the condition, adding that “We’ve seen a number of deaths in Yorkshire already”.