Dozens of new bedrooms proposed in student block on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield

Almost 70 extra bedrooms could be created in a student block in Sheffield if plans are approved.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 18th Dec 2023, 16:29 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 16:29 GMT
The proposals include the conversion of the ground floor shops, splitting them into three storeys at Liv Student Sheffield on Ecclesall Road.

This, according to the applicant Valeo Management Europe, will allow for an additional floor of accommodation along the Ecclesall Road elevation with retained double-height commercial units on the ground floor.

The southern block will contain three-storey townhouses.

The mix of accommodation proposed includes 69 new bed spaces in the form of five cluster flats and six townhouses creating a total of 11 new units.

The mix is as follows:

2x 8-bed townhouses

4x 6-bed townhouses

1 x 4-bed cluster flat

2x 5-bed cluster flat

1x 6-bed cluster flat

1x 9-bed cluster flat

The existing development provides 586 bed spaces with seven ground-floor commercial units.

The site provides student accommodation in the form of studios and cluster flats, those that share a communal area like a kitchen, within a multi-storey development with various amenities for residents including a roof terrace, café, cinema, gym, and study space.

The proposal has not received any objections to date.

Sheffield City Council is set to decide on the current proposal, with the reference 23/03584/FUL, by March 4.

