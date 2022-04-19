Dozens object to housing development on land popular with plane spotters along boundary with Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The proposal, put forward by the Guinness Partnership, wants to construct the homes on land off Church Lane in Finningley.

The land was once used by Doncaster Sheffield Airport and the green space site borders allotments, the main runway and backs onto existing properties.

The scheme has gained the support of planning officers at Doncaster Council but the proposal has attracted 57 objections from residents – including from ward councillors Richard Allan Jones and Steve Cox.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area outlined for 33 homes along the Doncaster Sheffield Aiport boundary fence

The proposal is for 12 two bed homes and 21 three bed homes. The development includes a mixture of shared ownership and affordable rent properties.

Access is proposed to be taken from Church Lane, with pedestrian and cycle access also available via this route.

Many of residents’ objections highlighted concerns over building on green space, the pressure on amenities such as GP surgeries and schools, traffic issues and the fact the space is used by children and dog walkers.

Finningley Parish Council objected for a number of reasons which included concerns around the impact on services, issues with parking and the proposed access not being wide enough.

A site plan for the 33 homes in Finningley which will be situated along the Doncaster Sheffield Aiport boundary fence.

Ward councillor Steve Cox and Richard Allan Jones also raised concerns around parking for plane spotters, pedestrian access and the land being prioritised for community use.

DMBC planning officer Mel Roberts, said: “Demand for affordable rented housing in Finningley parish is very high and the need is not being met.

“The site is adjacent to the settlement of Finningley and would be no larger than five per cent of the size of it. The proposed development will deliver local needs affordable housing for residents who are able to demonstrate a local connection.

“Whilst there has been housing development in the area in recent years, very little of this has been affordable housing for local needs, as demonstrated through the council’s evidence for affordable housing needs in the area.

“The delivery of 100 per cent affordable homes represents a significant benefit, addressing a need for local families.