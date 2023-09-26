Double yellows proposed at Rother Valley Country Park parking hotspot
Although the park is under the jurisdiction of Rotherham Council, the proposals intend to reduce problem parking around Rother Valley Way, which falls under SCC.
A report to the council states that the scheme will ‘address the types of parking that occurs near junctions and on footways predominantly because of visitors to Rother Valley Country Park’.
If approved, the roundabout at Rother Valley Road/Meadowgate Avenue will be removed, and re-purposed to provide parking.
Double yellow lines will also be introduced ‘to prevent parking in unsuitable places’ and provide some improvements for pedestrian and cyclists, and some on street-parking will be retained ‘for busy times’.
Traffic calming measures are also proposed on Rother Valley Way, in a bid to to ‘encourage suitable speeds on approach to the bend and provide additional crossing opportunities’.
Three objections have been made to the scheme, raising concerns that it will cause heavy traffic and push parking into the neighbouring housing estates.
However, the report concludes that the scheme ‘will result in a safer more pleasant environment for residents and pedestrians’, limiting ‘parking in locations that can cause obstruction or hazards’.
The council states that street parking will not be time-limited or charged, in a bid to minimise any parking on residential streets, and that restrictions will be introduced ‘where vehicles shouldn’t ordinarily be parked in order to promote the free and safe movement of traffic’.