Double yellow lines to be extended at Barnsley crossroads to tackle ‘indiscriminate and careless parking’

A new Traffic Regulation Order to extend the no waiting at any time restrictions at the crossroads of Barugh Green Road, Higham Common Road,Cawthorne Road and Barugh Lane is set o be discussed at Barnsley Council’s next cabinet meeting on October 6.

If approved, the double yellow lines at the crossroads will be extended further down Barugh Green Road, Higham Common Road and Barugh Lane.

South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive made a complaint, according to a report, regarding traffic congestion and “uncontrolled parking” on the approaches to the crossroad.

“Indiscriminate and careless parking” on the approach to the crossroads made it difficult for emergency services, refuge vehicles and buses to access the road.