Double yellow lines proposed on busy Barnsley road in bid to crack down on “undue traffic congestion”

The traffic regulation order (TRO) is up before cabinet on March 23, and proposes double yellow lines on Doncaster Road, at the junctions with Old Oaks View, Oaks Crescent, Redhill Avenue and Lambert Road.

BMBC has received reports of “undue traffic congestion, obstruction caused by the loading/unloading of vehicles in the carriageway and footway parking” in Kendray between Heathfields and Ashleigh Vale.

Following a visit to the site, the council’s traffic unit witnessed “Illegal and dangerous unloading of large goods vehicles as well as inconsiderate and obstructive car parking.”

Four objections have been received to the plans, including two businesses on Doncaster Road, who are concerned about the impact double yellow lines may have on their trade.

They say the double yellow line restrictions may lead to a loss of customers and jobs.

However, in a report to cabinet, the council’s head of highways and engineering states: “This scheme has been developed to address the illegal and dangerous unloading practices observed and reported to the council, along with the inconsiderate and obstructive parking which obstructs the highway.

“The operators of a business were visited by a traffic engineer prior to designs being created and the situation discussed at length.

“Large goods vehicles have been witnessed double parked and blocking one full side of the carriageway.

“Whilst this practice may now have been prevented by the business reorganising its deliveries, Barnsley Highways cannot rely on ‘good will’ and ‘promises’ to control the public highway.”