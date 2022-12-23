Dore Moor Garden Centre could be demolished for new retirement village with spa and fitness studio

A developer is planning to demolish Dore Moor Garden Centre and build a huge new retirement village in its place to tackle a “critical” shortfall in homes for the elderly.

If approved by Sheffield Council, Inspired Villages will operate the site, off Brickhouse Lane, which will include up to 125 new homes with communal and care facilities including a restaurant, cafe, meeting space and a wellbeing suite with a spa pool, gym, studio and treatment rooms.

On-site facilities will cater for residents’ everyday needs and will be available to the public, the developer said.

The homes would be a mix of one and two bedroom apartments and two bedroom cottages.

Artists' impression of the development. A developer is planning to demolish Dore Moor Garden Centre and build a huge new retirement village in its place to tackle a “critical” shortfall in homes for the elderly.

DLP Planning, on behalf of Inspired Villages, said the development was designed to meet the needs of older people, typically in their mid-70s to mid-80s, with a range of abilities and disabilities.

To live there, residents will need to be aged 65 and older and have a care need.

In a statement provided with the plans, the applicant said: “Sheffield has a long standing identified need for older persons accommodation, which has significant implications for the city in terms of both health and social care provision, which are failing to keep pace with the needs of an increasingly older population…

“There is a considerable shortfall in the provision of housing geared to the needs of older people and this is exacerbated by the overall issues with housing provision.

“Retirement housing need is now recognised as a critical issue.”

So far, five members of the public commented on the plans and all objected raising concerns about pressure on local services, busier and more dangerous roads and some of the site using green belt land.

One objector, who lives on Causeway Head Road, said the loss of the garden centre would be a “huge blow” to many locals.

They added: “There are myriad practical, ethical and social objections to the proposal, countered virtually only by monetary gains for the property developers. If councillors believe truly in any quality of life for its residents, it should come to the obvious decision and reject this application.”

To read the plans in full or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=RM9UG4NYGCC00

