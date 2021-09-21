Doorstep food waste collections will not be introduced in Sheffield until 2023

The council is putting off the service until it is legally required so it can benefit from funding, it was revealed during this month’s full council meeting.

Councillor Tim Huggan, shadow executive for climate change, asked Coun Paul Wood, executive member for waste management, when a household food waste collection trial will commence and when details of the scheme will come before decision-makers for approval.

In a written reply, Coun Wood said: “The Environment Bill is expected in Parliament this autumn. Current drafting includes the requirement for weekly food waste collections from households from 2023. Council officers are working with Veolia in preparation for this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a council we are clear we need the additional, new burdens, funding from Government to implement this service. Councils already providing food waste collections prior to 2023 will not stand to benefit from this additional funding and that is why we do not have any plans to introduce the service any earlier than the date prescribed by Government.”

After the meeting, Coun Huggan said: “Two years ago the Labour-led council declared a climate emergency. If they are serious about doing all they can to tackle this emergency, the council should be reducing waste and recycling wherever possible.”

He said, based on national figures, food waste in Sheffield releases around 215,381 tonnes of greenhouse gas equivalents every year.