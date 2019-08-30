Doncaster pro-EU group warns supporters over Mansion House demo against Boris Johnson's Brexit 'coup'
A Doncaster pro-EU group has issued a warning to supporters ahead of a town centre demonstration tomorrow against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to supsend Parliament.
Protesters will gather outside the Mansion House from noon as part of a nationwide series of demonstrations against the PM’s decision to ‘prorogue’ Parliament – with critics claiming it is undemocratic and is aimed at preventing MPs opposing a no deal Brexit.
But while pro-EU group Best For Doncaster has welcomed the protest, it has also warned members that EU flags might not be welcome at the demo and that supporters may ‘strongly disagree’ with speeches.
A post on the group’s Facebook page said: “The Doncaster People's Assembly are holding an anti-prorogation rally at the Mansion House on Saturday at 12 o'clock.
“This is NOT an event organised by Best for Doncaster, People's Vote or any other pro-EU / anti-Brexit affiliated group.
“In fact, our views are usually in complete contrast to those of the People's Assembly in all matters related to Brexit.
“But it is good to see that, in the face of our unelected Prime Minister effecting a coup and making himself de facto dictator, their views and ours are at least aligned with the goal of safeguarding our democracy.
“If you'd like to attend, having big numbers protesting against prorogation might be a good thing, but please also be aware that they are unlikely to welcome EU flags etc and that you may strongly disagree with some of the content of their speeches.
“We repeat, this is not our own event, we have no control over its running/content/messaging.”
The Doncaster protest is one of dozens of demonstrations taking place across the country tomorrow, arguing that Mr Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament is aimed at stopping MPs preventing a no deal Brexit.
There have been reports of counter demonstrations organised by pro-Brexit groups and Leave supporting voters.
Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on October 31, a pledge which Mr Johnson has described as ‘do or die.’