Doncaster on the final shortlist to become the new home of Great British Railways

The borough will go up against York, Newcastle, Derby, Birmingham and Crewe.

GBR is a new public body which will run and plan the rail network. Its establishment was announced as part of the Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail, published in May 2021. The public body will own the rail infrastructure, procure passenger services and set most fares and timetables.

Doncasters bid has the backing across South Yorkshire councils, the region’s mayor and the entire business community through the three chambers of commerce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster has been placed on the shortlist to become the new home of Great British Railways.

The shortlist has been whittled down from 42 applicants, and a vote is now open for the public to have their say on where they would like GBR to be based, before a final decision will be taken by the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps later this year.

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, said: “It’s wonderful news that Doncaster is in the final six to become the Great British Railway Headquarters.

“This is fantastic news for the town and there is now an opportunity for everybody to come forward and vote and I ask everyone to please do this – it’s so important.

“We’ve got the heritage, we’ve got the future of rail, we’ve got the supply chain and now we need your vote, we really can do this.

“I’ll be working as hard as I can in Parliament and all I ask you to do is when the opportunity comes along and place that vote.

“I’m sure Doncaster can win it, we are the winning team.”

Announcing the shortlist today, Mr Shapps said: “Our world-leading railways have served this country well for 200 years and this is a huge step in the reforms, which will shape our network for the next 200.

“Great British Railways will create a truly sustainable, modern and fair railway network for passengers and freight customers.

“I’m calling on people across the country to play a key part in this once-in-a-generation reform and vote for the new home of our railways.”

Mayor Ros Jones added: “I am delighted to announce that Doncaster has made the shortlist to be the new home of Great British Railways.

Doncaster has incredible rail heritage and a bright future, we are naturally the place for GBR.”