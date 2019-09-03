Doncaster MP's pro-Brexit stance could save seat - but 20 other northern seats could fall to Conservatives
A Doncaster MP’s pro-Brexit stance could save her seat at a General Election – but 20 other seats across Northern England could be won by the Conservatives, a new report has said.
Don Valley MP Caroline Flint campaigned for Remain but has previously spoken of her desire to respect the result of the referendum and says that Doncaster voters have not changed their minds over the 2016 referendum.
According to Yorkshire based government affairs firm Bradshaw Advisory, that could see the Labour MP retaining her seat at an election.
Read More
But the firm has warned that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could snatch 20 Labour seats across northern England if the country goes to a snap poll in the coming weeks.
New research shows the Tories could make key gains in Labour’s traditional heartlands as the party’s older voters shun Jeremy Corbyn.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Seats such as Great Grimsby, Rother Valley and Wakefield could be won by the Conservatives, while two constituencies currently held by independents – Penistone and Stocksbridge – are also tipped to “turn blue” for the first time ever.
Bradshaw Advisory chief Tom Lees told The Sun: “Boris’s strategy is clearly starting to gain traction in Northern Leave voting seats who feel disconnected from Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party.
“This combined with popular policy announcements and the fact that the North is generally getting older means long held Labour seats like Bishop Auckland, Great Grimsby and Blackpool South are likely to turn blue for the first time in generations.”
Speaking in Downing Street last night Mr Johnson had made clear that "there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay" Brexit beyond October 31.