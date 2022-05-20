Doncaster city status will boost whole Sheffield city region, says South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard

Doncaster, previously a borough, is one of eight places that will be given city status as part of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It was the fourth time it had applied for the status.

Politicians and business leaders in Doncaster have all lauded the announcement and said having city status would bring more inward investment to the region.

South Yorkshire’s mayor believes the whole Sheffield city region will benefit from Doncaster receiving city status, which is announced today. PIctured is Doncaster Minster

They also said the status would increase the area’s prestige with a more ‘attractive prospect’ for those outside the UK, who are looking for places to conduct their trade.

This morning Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard backed the move as helping communities across the county.

He said: “Here in South Yorkshire we have huge potential and a bright future.

“So I'm delighted Doncaster has finally been given the city status it deserves, and I feel extremely proud to be able to say we now have two cities in South Yorkshire!

South Yorkshire’s mayor believes the whole Sheffield city region will benefit from Doncaster receiving city status, which is announced today. PIctured is Doncaster Market

“Doncaster’s City status will bring in new businesses, spark innovation, generate economic growth and spur investment, more than anything it will mean more opportunities for people across our communities. Now we just need to make sure Doncaster is home to the headquarters of Great British Railways.”

Dan Fell, chief executive of Doncaster Chamber, agrees the benefit will spread beyond Doncaster to the wider South Yorkshire region.

He said: “With both Doncaster and Sheffield, South Yorkshire is now home to two cities, which means that we will have an even bigger seat at the table when it comes to engaging national government.

“With this enhanced platform, we will be in a better position than ever before to drive the levelling up agenda in South Yorkshire, to hold policy-makers to account and to fight for the interests of our business communities.