Donald Trump has surpassed the 270 electoral college votes needed to become the 47th President of the United States, according to reports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wisconsin, worth 10 electoral votes, has put Mr Trump on 277 electoral votes - enough to secure the Presidency.

It appears pollsters once again underestimated Mr Trump’s election prospects. The Republican candidate has so far amassed a significant lead, with the New York Times forecasting it is “very likely” - more than 95 per cent - Mr Trump will retake the White House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would appear the former Reality TV star is on to win the popular vote as well. The first time a Republican candidate has done so since George Bush in 2004.

Donald Trump addresses supporters in Florida after his projected election win. | Getty Images

Mr Trump, who served as US President after winning the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, has had a number of key battleground states called in his favour.

Pennslyvania - worth 19 electoral college votes and considered the key swing state in this election - was called for Mr Trump earlier this morning. It left Democratic nominee Kamala Harris with a slim, unlikely path to victory.

Ms Harris, the sitting Vice-President of the United States under Joe Biden, is yet to conceed defeat, but is expected to address supporters today (November 6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives with former first lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump at the Palm Beach County Convention Center during an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Speaking to supporters at his campaign headquarters in Florida, Mr Trump said his campaign has been the “greatest political movement” the world had ever seen, adding he would “heal” the country and it would be the “golden age of America”.

Mr Trump also won Florida, a one-time battleground that has shifted heavily to Republicans in recent elections. He also notched early wins in reliably Republican states such as Texas, South Carolina and Indiana. Ms Harris won Virginia, a state Mr Trump visited in the final days of the campaign, and took Democratic strongholds like New York, New Mexico and California. Ms Harris also won an Electoral College vote in Nebraska that was contested by Republicans.

The Trump campaign bet that it would cut into Democrats' traditional strength with black and Latino voters, with the former president going on male-centric podcasts and making explicit racial appeals to both groups. Nationally, black and Latino voters appeared slightly less likely to support Ms Harris than they were to back Mr Biden four years ago, and Mr Trump's support among those voters appeared to rise slightly compared to 2020, according to AP VoteCast.

Harris supporters were left shocked as Trump pulled ahead on election night. | AFP via Getty Images

The fate of democracy appeared to be a primary driver for Ms Harris's supporters, a sign that the Democratic nominee's persistent messaging in her campaign's closing days accusing Mr Trump of being a fascist may have broken through, according to the expansive survey of more than 110,000 voters nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also found a country mired in negativity and desperate for change. Mr Trump's supporters were largely focused on immigration and inflation - two issues that the former Republican president has been hammering since the start of his campaign.

In his recent visits to North Carolina, Mr Trump seized on the heavy damage caused by Hurricane Helene, spreading false claims about the federal government's response and using GoFundMe to collect millions in donations for affected residents. Mr Trump initially trumpeted the Republican nominee for governor, Mark Robinson, and hailed him as "Martin Luther King on steroids," but distanced himself after a report by US news channel CNN that alleged Mr Robinson had made explicit racial and sexual posts on a pornography website's message board more than a decade ago.

Kamala Harris is the Democratic nominee. | AFP via Getty Images

Mr Robinson, who lost his race on Tuesday to Democratic attorney general Josh Stein, denied writing the messages and sued CNN for defamation last month.

In another positive sign for the Republicans, the party took control of the Senate, with Trump-backed Bernie Moreno flipping a seat inOhioheld by Democrat Sherrod Brown since 2007. They picked up another when Republican Jim Justice won a West Virginia seat that opened up with senator Joe Manchin's retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those casting Election Day ballots mostly encountered a smooth process, with isolated reports of hiccups that regularly happen, including long queues, technical issues and ballot printing errors. Federal election security officials said there were minor disruptions throughout the day but there was no evidence of any impact to the election system. Officials determined that bomb threats that were reported in multiple states were all not credible and did not affect the ability of voters to cast their ballots.

Ms Harris, 60, would have been the first woman, black woman and person of South Asian descent to serve as president. She also would be the first sitting vice president to win the White House in 36 years.

Mr Trump, 78, is the oldest president ever elected. He is also the first defeated president in 132 years to win another term in the White House, and the first person convicted of a felony to take over the Oval Office.

He survived one assassination attempt by millimetres at a July rally. Secret Service agents foiled a second attempt in September.