Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher refuses to comment on whether he backs Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid mass Conservative resignations

Despite repeated requests for comment, a spokesman on behalf of Mr Fletcher said: “I’ve spoken with NF and he has declined to comment.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service sent these questions for him to answer.

What does Nick think about the resignations or key members of the government? Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid being the main resignations.

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher

Following on from the Chris Pincher episode, what does Nick make of the reasons given by the PM that ‘he forgot’ about the sexual harrassment incident found proved before Pincher was promoted to deputy chief whip?

Following on from what’s happened, does Nick still back the PM and would he still vote for him if the 1922 Committee rules are changed in terms of another confidence vote?

Mr Fletcher – who became Doncaster’s first Conservative MP since Anthony Barber who served between 1951 and 1964 – backed Mr Johnson following the Partygate scandal and the subsequent Sue Grey report.

The Don Valley MP also voted for Mr Johnson in the vote of no confidence back on June 6.

At the time, Mr Fletcher said: “The report expands on the evidence of poor leadership by senior management within this sprawling complex of offices which is a place of business, and also one where both civil servants and politicians live as well as work.

“A fine was issued. The Prime Minister decided not to contest this for his own reasons. Therefore he has accepted this and paid the £50 fine.

“The PM has apologised for these events multiple times. But we must draw a line under this period and move on.

“I personally need to get on with my job and continue to bring aspiration and opportunity to our great city and lobby the Government to continue levelling up.”

Mr Johnson, facing MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions, rejected calls from his own side to resign and said he will carry on.