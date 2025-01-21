Domestic abuse service recommissioned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A service which supports victims of domestic abuse in Rotherham, including a shelter, has been recommissioned.

The service, provided by the Hopan charity, formerly known as Rotherham Rise, provides emergency accommodation and support for victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

Councillors agreed to recommission the service for a further four years during a meeting yesterday, with the option to extend for an additional two years.

The service currently includes a women-only refuge with 10 units and eight additional safe properties located across the borough, offering vital support for victims and their families.

It has supported a high number of families, including an average of 16-29 children per quarter, and maintained high occupancy levels, ranging between 87.8 per cent and 100 per cent.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) will also focus on securing long-term housing for those who leave the service. Last year, 69 per cent of people leaving the Refuge were able to secure permanent accommodation, with 51 per cent staying within the borough.

The re-commissioned service will continue to prioritise women-only spaces in the refuge, in line with legal recommendations, while the dispersed properties will be available to a broader range of people in need.

Cllr Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member doe children and young people, said that the authority had found it ‘hard’ to keep the service running at times, and praised the ‘phenomenal work’ by the service.