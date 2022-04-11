That amount, based on a Freedom of Information request, is just a fraction of the numbers issued elsewhere in South Yorkshire – it is 20 times lower than the number issued in Barnsley, and five times lower than those given out in Rotherham.

Sheffield Council has been approached but has not provided a comment on the figures or what action it takes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield dishes out just four fines a year to people who fail to clear up after their dogs foul the parks or pavements. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Barnes MC 1

The figure, from pet retailer Kennelstore, has prompted Sheffield residents to call for more fines to be issued by the authority.

The statistics list the number of fines issued by each council over a five year period, comprising each year from 2017 to 2021.

Sheffield reported giving 22 fines over the five year period – averaging just over four per year.

Barnsley gives 20 times more (445), Rotherham five times more (108). No figures were provided for Doncaster.

Sheffield dishes out just four fines a year to people who fail to clear up after their dogs foul the parks or pavements. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Barnes MC 1

Sheffield residents and visitors said they want more done.

‘Dog fouling is a problem in Sheffield’

Brian Holland, from Hackenthorpe, said he thought it was wrong for people to let their dogs ‘litter all over the place’ and not pick it up, and wanted to see more fines.

He said: “I live in Hackenthorpe. It’s not big problem there, but I do see people walking about. They all say they’ve forgotten their black bag – they’ve always got an excuse.”

Linda Glave, of Arbourthorne, said: “I think they should fine people more, but the trouble is having people to go out to catch them.”

She said she thought people not clearing up after their pets was an issue where she lived.

Doug Johnson, of Grenoside, said he thought the council should be fining people more often.

He said: “I think since the pandemic more and more people have had dogs and they seem to have two or three dogs.”

Lorna Robertson, from Broom, in Rotherham, a visitor to Sheffield, said: “I think there should be more fines given out.”

She said people not clearing up after their dogs was definitely a problem.

Glenn Brookes, of Barnsley, also visiting Sheffield, said: “I think they should fine equally as much, surely.” He said it was a problem where he lived.

Neil Hutchinson, from Kennel Store, said his organisation had completed the study because it knew that the biggest annoyance regarding dogs in the UK was dog fouling.

He said: “When it comes to walking your dog, Kennel Store wanted to see which councils in the UK are the most vigilant for fining people for their dogs defecating on the pavements.

Dog fouling illegal in the UK

“Dog fouling is illegal in the UK and the law states that being unaware a dog has fouled or not having a suitable bag is not a reasonable excuse, and could result in dog walkers being penalised. Not only this, but it is extremely dangerous as contact with dog excrement can cause toxocariasis – a nasty infection that can lead to dizziness, nausea, asthma and even blindness or seizures.”