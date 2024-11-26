Dodworth by-election candidates outline why you should vote for them

Five candidates vying for a seat on Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council have outlined why residents should vote for them, ahead of the Dodworth by-election on December 12.

The election was triggered earlier this month after current Liberal Democrat councillor Sam Christmas announced his resignation from the authority.

Coun Christmas told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that since his election last year, the demands of his new full-time job were incompatible with his role representing the residents of Dodworth.

Labour, Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Greens, and Reform UK have all put forward candidates for the seat.

Clockwise: Kate Hutchinson, Trevor Mayne, Steven Burkinshaw, Eric Hodgson

Each candidate outlines why you should vote for them.

Andy Waters, Liberal Democrat

“ I’ve seen the difference that hard working Lib Dem councillors can make by working for you, their residents, rather than for Town Hall bosses.

“It would be an honour to join Councillors Will Fielding and Chris Wray and represent Dodworth ward on the council.

“Barnsley Lib Dems are the opposition to Labour on Barnsley Council and have been holding them to account over issues such as the scandalous cut to pensioners’ winter fuel payments, the punitive two child benefit cap, and local failures at Berneslai Homes.

“Local residents need a councillor that will fight for safer streets, improvements to our High Street, better social housing provision and more resources for community policing.” Outside of politics, Andy is married to Sue, with whom he has two daughters who both live locally. He enjoys keeping fit at the local gym, playing golf and listening to live music.

Kate Hutchinson, Labour

“I am Barnsley born and bred; my roots run deep and I’m proud to call Barnsley my home. I am focused on securing jobs, addressing the cost-of-living crisis, and strengthening our community.

“If elected in December, I will work hard every day with our Labour led council to continue to create opportunities for local people to thrive, secure investment, and support economic regeneration.

“I also know first-hand the difference that small businesses make to our local economy and community. I believe passionately in bringing back good jobs to Barnsley, and bringing manufacturing back to our area.”

“I know how important it is to local people that, thanks to the Labour Government, there will finally be justice for mineworkers with an average £29 boost to their pension per week – helping 621 former coal miners and their families, predominantly in Dodworth.

“I’m delighted that the Labour Government has confirmed funding for the upgrade to the Penistone train line.”

Steven Burkinshaw, Conservatives

“This winter, local people and businesses across Dodworth, Pogmoor, Higham, Gilroyd, Gawber and our rural areas need a strong, local voice to stand up for them on the council, and I have the experience to deliver. As a school governor and lifelong Barnsley resident, I am committed to campaigning for a better deal for Dodworth ward.

“I have been speaking to local people about their priorities, and I hear the same messages: protect our pensioners, back our businesses, and make our streets safer.

“The Labour MP for our area voted for policies that risk leaving you, your parents, grandparents and neighbours colder this winter. The Labour-run council has failed to stand up for Dodworth, and the main Lib Dem opposition has been too weak to hold them to account.

“Vote Steven Burkinshaw on 12 December to make sure local people get the support they need this winter and beyond.”

Eric Hodgson, Reform UK

“I’m Eric Hodgson, Reform UK Candidate for Dodworth, Barnsley. I live in Dodworth with my wife. We have three children who left home a long time ago to pursue their own careers.

“We have five grandchildren. I have lived in Dodworth for the last nine years, and the wider Parliamentary constituency of Penistone and Stocksbridge since 1986, so, I am very familiar with the area.

“Britain is in a bit of a state! 14 years of Conservative mismanagement is quickly being eclipsed by a few short months of Labour disaster. Time for change.”

Trevor Mayne, Green Party

“My wife and I moved to live in Barnsley borough 27 years ago and we love it here.

“I spent all my working life in South Yorkshire – mainly for the Environment Agency (river pollution control in the River Dearne catchment) and Barnsley Council (managing the TPT, 30+ nature reserves and the Countryside Ranger team).

“I provided the wildlife advice to the Local Plan. But I was distressed by the amount of land taken out of the Green Belt and allocated for employment and housing use, including ‘MU1’, which massively affects Dodworth ward at Higham.

"The Green Party want BMBC to review the Local Plan, as they said they would, to reduce the amount of land allocated.

“Yes, housing is needed – especially affordable housing. But there is also a high number of unoccupied residences across the borough. We also want sustainable jobs – but far too much land has been allocated.”