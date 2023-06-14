RMBC has called for anyone interested in local politics but doesn’t really know where to start.

The programme to help recruit and encourage new potential councillors in Rotherham starts on June 21.

A second event will be held on June 28 at Rotherham Town Hall, and there will be an additional online course on June 29.

These will be run between 6pm and 7.30pm and be open for everyone to attend.

Rotherham Town Hall.

RMBC says the initiative provides an opportunity for individuals to find out more about the process of standing for election, understand the roles and responsibilities of a councillor, and learn about the support that is available to elected members.