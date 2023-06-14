News you can trust since 1887
Do you have what it takes to be a councillor?

RMBC has called for anyone interested in local politics but doesn’t really know where to start.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:40 BST

The programme to help recruit and encourage new potential councillors in Rotherham starts on June 21.

A second event will be held on June 28 at Rotherham Town Hall, and there will be an additional online course on June 29.

These will be run between 6pm and 7.30pm and be open for everyone to attend.

Rotherham Town Hall.Rotherham Town Hall.
RMBC says the initiative provides an opportunity for individuals to find out more about the process of standing for election, understand the roles and responsibilities of a councillor, and learn about the support that is available to elected members.

Sharon Kemp, Chief Executive at Rotherham Council, said: “If you are passionate about your local community, consider standing to become a councillor to make a difference.“It is important that we have candidates and councillors from different backgrounds with a broad range of skills and life experiences.“I would like to encourage anyone who is considering becoming a councillor to come along to the information sessions. It’s a chance to find out more about this important role, as well as the support that is available.”

