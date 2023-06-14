The programme to help recruit and encourage new potential councillors in Rotherham starts on June 21.
A second event will be held on June 28 at Rotherham Town Hall, and there will be an additional online course on June 29.
These will be run between 6pm and 7.30pm and be open for everyone to attend.
RMBC says the initiative provides an opportunity for individuals to find out more about the process of standing for election, understand the roles and responsibilities of a councillor, and learn about the support that is available to elected members.
Sharon Kemp, Chief Executive at Rotherham Council, said: “If you are passionate about your local community, consider standing to become a councillor to make a difference.“It is important that we have candidates and councillors from different backgrounds with a broad range of skills and life experiences.“I would like to encourage anyone who is considering becoming a councillor to come along to the information sessions. It’s a chance to find out more about this important role, as well as the support that is available.”