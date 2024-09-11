‘Difficult choices’ ahead for Barnsley Council amid £4m funding blackhole

Barnsley Council is facing significant budget pressures during the first quarter of the 2024/25 financial year.

A report highlights an overrun of costs of £4.3m on its general fund budget, largely driven by issues in children’s social care and the environment and highways department.

The council’s children’s services department is facing an overspend of £3.5m – mostly within social care, and in the education department for the first time in ‘recent years’.

The largest area of concern is children’s social care, which is set to spend £3.2m over budget.

Barnsley Town Hall

This is mostly due to increased costs for looked-after children placements, which are over budget by £2.3m.

Despite a reduction in the number of looked-after children in Barnsley, the council faces financial challenges due to reliance on costly external placements and independent fostering.

The £218,000 overspend in education, early start and prevention has been driven by reliance on agency staff to manage demand pressures for youngsters with education, health and care plans, and locums in educational psychology.

BMBC has seen improved performance in these areas, despite the additional expenditure.

The pressures are partially offset by an underspend of £145,000 in Education and Partnerships, due to reduced support costs and staff vacancies.

Increasing demand for support for youngsters with special educational needs is posing a ‘financial risk in the current year and beyond’, and inflationary costs and a shortfall in the expected number of children returning to in borough provision have also contributed to the deficit.

The department has approved savings of £2.6m for this year, focusing on reducing agency staff and managing the number of LAC placements.

The environment and highways department is facing an overspend of £1.1m, down to issues such as a £480,000 overspend on waste collection due to increased fleet and crew costs to meet health and safety regulations.

The waste recycling budget is expected to overspend by £150,000, driven by a decline in the market for mixed recyclables.

Increased costs for allotments and traffic management at the new Tommy Taylor Memorial Bridge add a further £300,000 in pressures, and delays in digital transformation efforts contribute a further £120,000.

Additional car parking income will offset some of these costs by £100,000.