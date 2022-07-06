Development of more than 80 homes in Barnsley given the go-ahead

The homes will be built on an arable field, off Wood Walk on Platts Common, close to the Dearne Valley parkway.

A mixture of two to four bedroomed properties are proposed, with the two bedroom properties made up of of apartments, terraced and semi-detached buildings.

A total of eight affordable homes will be provided on site and would comprise two bedroom properties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homes will be built on an arable field, off Wood Walk on Platts Common, close to the Dearne Valley parkway.

BMBC’s education department would also require a £288k primary school contribution and £208k secondary school contribution from developers.

Although the local plan stated that the site could yield 112 homes, investigations ” identified a number of constraints on the site, as a result of past open cast mining activities, including a high wall which forms a ring dissecting the site.”

The report to the planning boards adds, however, that full geoenvironmental assessments have been submitted, which demonstrated that “the application site is safe and stable for the proposed development”.

According to the report, the site is allocated for housing in Barnsley’s local plan.

Although the local plan stated that the site could yield 112 homes, investigations ” identified a number of constraints on the site, as a result of past open cast mining activities, including a high wall which forms a ring dissecting the site.”

The report adds, however, that full geoenvironmental assessments have been submitted, which demonstrated that “the application site is safe and stable for the proposed development”.

“The applicants and their appointed specialists have demonstrated that adequate visibility splays can be achieved at the junction with Wood Walk,” adds the report.

“The existing pavement to the West of the site is to be extended partially along the site frontage to the site entrance to provide a pedestrian link to the facilities in Platts Common and Hoyland.”

Each two bedroom property has access to at least one dedicated parking space and each three and four bedroom property has access to at least two.

Rockingham’s Conservative councillor Dave White, who voted against he scheme, said following the meeting: “I objected to the application based on the increase in local traffic and the existing issues around Birdwell roundabout.