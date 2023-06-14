Development ‘at odds’ with the area rejected next to busy road in Rotherham

The proposal included eight residential properties – two detached dwellings and six semi-detached houses – alongside Barnsley Road, only a couple of miles from Wath town centre.
A total of one letter of objection was submitted.
However, officers in a supporting document stated that “the proposal is considered to represent overdevelopment with a poor quality layout which fails to create a high quality development and strong sense of the place”.
They added the development was “at odds” with the character of the area.
The application, therefore, was recommended for refusal.