News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike

Development ‘at odds’ with the area rejected next to busy road in Rotherham

An application that sought full permission to erect a total of eight houses next to a busy road has been rejected due to “overdevelopment”.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:44 BST

The proposal included eight residential properties – two detached dwellings and six semi-detached houses – alongside Barnsley Road, only a couple of miles from Wath town centre.

A total of one letter of objection was submitted.

However, officers in a supporting document stated that “the proposal is considered to represent overdevelopment with a poor quality layout which fails to create a high quality development and strong sense of the place”.

Rotherham Town Hall.Rotherham Town Hall.
Rotherham Town Hall.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added the development was “at odds” with the character of the area.

The application, therefore, was recommended for refusal.

Related topics:Rotherham