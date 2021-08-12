Developers launch appeal to build homes on former Rotherham sports ground

The proposed site

Plans for 116 homes at The Pitches at Stag in Broom were recommended for approval at Rotherham Council’s planning board meeting on March 18, but were refused by councillors.

The 3.8 hectare site was previously been used for bowls, football, tennis cricket, and hockey, but has not been used for this purpose in the last seven years.

The developers agreed to pay £876,000 to fund sports facilities including cricketa nd football pitches, and £36,000 to cover a playing pitch strategy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application was refused on the grounds of loss of green space and the lack of a playing pitch strategy.

However, Newett Homes has launched an appeal to overturn the refusal, and a government planning inspector will make a final decision.

Newett Homes argues that the site has “no meaningful public recreational or other amenity value,” and that the development would create ” improvedsports and recreation facilities in the area.”

Appeal documents state: “The Appellant will show that the quality of playing pitches and other sports facilities provision at the site is unusable and unplayable.

“It will be demonstrated that significant investment would be required to enable sporting use of the site; the former playing pitches are overgrown and largely unrecognisable on the ground; and the clubhouse and changing facilities are in such a poor state of repair that they cannot be used safely.”