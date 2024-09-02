A previously refused proposal to build a tower with more than 200 new homes in Sheffield city centre has been revised and resubmitted.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers will be looking at an application to erect a tower with 219 studios (197 studios and 22 accessible studios) and a ground-floor cafe on Scotland Street, opposite the Ironworks development.

The original plan to build the tower with 228 studios was thrown out in October last year.

However, the applicant has now resubmitted it with a number of changes, including more shared amenity space for things such as co-working, fitness or games.

These are, among other things, as follows:

- The overall internal amenity would increase by 31 per cent (from 1181m2 to 1550m2)

- The total number of studios would be 219 instead of 228

- The current proposal includes a larger amenity space but remains one amenity centrally located “minimising travel distance and maximising social interaction”.

- A design document also stated that residents would each have their own private studio with kitchenette, ensuite, lounge, dining and sleeping facilities as well as a locker room which would also be provided to provide private storage space.

A planning statement (a separate document) said among the benefits of the development would be:

- The contribution of 219 units towards the council’s housing land supply shortfall

- Significant investment into the city centre to regenerate a brownfield site

- Additional tax revenue and New Homes Bonus for the council

- An inrease in residents resulting in up to £5.9million additional spend in the city per year, based on ONS average household spend for Yorkshire

To date, there has not been a letter of objection submitted to the planning department.

However, Councillor Ruth Mersereau (City, Green Party) has objected to the plans.

In an email to the planning officers, she wrote: “I’ve had a look at the new plans, and I would still object to these on the basis of poor quality and adverse effect on the wellbeing of future residents.”

She said there was “already an oversupply in the area and in the city centre generally” of these large blocks of studio flats.

She also raised concerns about the size of the studios; the short-term rentals instead of the creation of long-term more stable communities; the lack of green/outdoor spaces; and the lack of access to light.

Planning officers have initially set a deadline for making a decision on application 24/02385/FUL of November 13.