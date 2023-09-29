Developer loses appeal for Sheffield houses that fell ‘significantly short of space standards’

News you can trust since 1887
A developer has lost its appeal against Sheffield Council for two houses that were deemed to fall “significantly short of space standards”.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:25 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 14:25 BST
The council refused plans for two houses with parking at land next to 2 Osmaston Road, Woodseats.

In its decision notice, the council said it would have had an unacceptable impact on existing neighbours and future occupiers and be incongruous and out of keeping with the area.

Matthew Jefferies, the applicant, then appealed but the planning inspector has backed the council.

Drawing of the proposed houses. A developer has lost its appeal against Sheffield Council for two houses that were deemed to fall "significantly short of space standards".
Drawing of the proposed houses. A developer has lost its appeal against Sheffield Council for two houses that were deemed to fall “significantly short of space standards”.

In a council report updating the planning and highways committee on appeal decisions this month, officers said the main issues were whether the houses were too small to live in and would create a flood risk and whether it would negatively impact road safety and the appearance of the area.

They said: “The inspector agreed with officers that the internal and external spaces associated with the dwellings would fall significantly short of space standards and would provide irregular shaped spaces that would not function well, whilst reducing the existing external space to [the neighbouring property] to a similarly unsatisfactory level.

“The proposals represented unsatisfactory living accommodation for existing and future residents.

“The inspector noted the road was an unadopted public highway with a high demand for on street parking, including on pavements and in the head of the cul de sac, which can make for difficulties in manoeuvring. They concluded that the proposals would displace existing off street parking…and force pedestrians into the highway.”

There were three comments from members of the public on the planning application, all objections.