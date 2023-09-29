Developer loses appeal for Sheffield houses that fell ‘significantly short of space standards’
The council refused plans for two houses with parking at land next to 2 Osmaston Road, Woodseats.
In its decision notice, the council said it would have had an unacceptable impact on existing neighbours and future occupiers and be incongruous and out of keeping with the area.
Matthew Jefferies, the applicant, then appealed but the planning inspector has backed the council.
In a council report updating the planning and highways committee on appeal decisions this month, officers said the main issues were whether the houses were too small to live in and would create a flood risk and whether it would negatively impact road safety and the appearance of the area.
They said: “The inspector agreed with officers that the internal and external spaces associated with the dwellings would fall significantly short of space standards and would provide irregular shaped spaces that would not function well, whilst reducing the existing external space to [the neighbouring property] to a similarly unsatisfactory level.
“The proposals represented unsatisfactory living accommodation for existing and future residents.
“The inspector noted the road was an unadopted public highway with a high demand for on street parking, including on pavements and in the head of the cul de sac, which can make for difficulties in manoeuvring. They concluded that the proposals would displace existing off street parking…and force pedestrians into the highway.”
There were three comments from members of the public on the planning application, all objections.