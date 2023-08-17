Developer loses appeal for ‘out of place’ apartment block in Sheffield

The developers wanted to build a new block of six two-bedroom apartments with undercroft parking within the grounds of the Canton Orchard restaurant saying it would be a “welcome addition to a well sought after residential area”.

But their plans were refused by the council so they appealed.

The planning inspector dealing with the appeal said the main issue was whether it preserved or enhanced the character and appearance of the Ranmoor Conservation Area.

Designs for the four storey apartment block in Ranmoor. A developer lost their appeal against Sheffield Council’s refusal of its plans to build a four-storey apartment block in Ranmoor.

In a report prepared for this week’s meeting of the planning and highways committee, Abby Hartley, council officer, said: “The appeal proposal consists of a simple building block finished in natural stone and metal cladding with a flat roof and large areas of glazing, balustrades and external terraces.

“He concluded that the proposal would constitute a sub-division of the curtilage of the historic villa and the proposed building would be sited in its immediate setting. This would lead to a severance of the villa and the new building would be larger than the original villa, such that the setting of the villa (the Canton Orchard) would be eroded and undermined and the development would harm the setting of the villa as a consequence.

“The form of the new building would be at odds with the form of nearby buildings…Whilst the council cannot demonstrate a five year supply of housing at the current time the inspector only attributed moderate weight to this point in the balance as well as to the economic benefits and concluded that the benefits do not outweigh the significant harm to the character and appearance of the Ranmoor Conservation Area in this case.”

There were four objections to the plans raising concerns about it not being in keeping with the area and increased traffic.