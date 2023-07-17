Plans to build new houses to replace historic garages on a “waste of space” piece of unused land will go before the council planning committee this week (July 20).

Rotherham Council’s planning board will be presented with a proposal for the erection of five residential dwellings behind a row of terraced properties on Katherine Road in Thurcroft.

The land previously contained garages as far back as the 1960’s although, a document says, most have now been demolished and those that remain are in a poor state of repair with the remainder of the land overgrown and unused.

The application is for five, four-bed detached dwellings. If the plans were to be accepted, each property would have two off-road parking spaces and private garden areas with 1.8m high fencing to the side.

House proposed on "waste of space" land in Thurcroft

A supporting document shows the proposal has received 16 letters of objection and one letter of support from neighbours.

Objections raised issues were raised with inadequate parking, too tight roads, the road surface and flooding, among other concerns.

One letter of support for the development welcomed the regeneration of a “waste of space”, referring to the now unused land behind the terraced houses.

The application is recommended for approval.

