Derelict working men’s club set to be demolished amid vandalism fears

A former working men’s club in Royston is to be demolished after Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council approved plans to clear the derelict building, which has become a target for break-ins and vandalism.

The Alexandra Working Men’s Club, on High Street, closed earlier this year and has stood empty since. Owned by Samuel Smiths Brewery, the 1960s red-brick venue has deteriorated to the point where developers fear it could face the same fate as the former Bullet Sports and Social Club, which had to be urgently demolished following a catastrophic fire.

Planning documents describe repeated trespassing, damage to windows and doors, and concerns that thieves could unknowingly disturb asbestos during break-ins, releasing harmful fibres. The club contains a range of asbestos materials, including textured coatings and floor tiles, which will be removed by licensed contractors before demolition begins.

Under the approved scheme, the building will be fenced off, utilities capped and an asbestos demolition survey carried out. A 20-tonne machine will then be used to bring the structure down to its foundations over an estimated eight to ten weeks. Materials will be sorted on site, with reusable items salvaged and rubble downcycled. The plot will be left level and graded.

The surrounding grassed area and access road off the B6428 will help accommodate demolition equipment without disturbing neighbouring properties. A small substation on the site is still under assessment and may need to remain in place if it serves nearby homes.

Barnsley Council said there were “limited grounds” to oppose demolition. The building is not listed, lies outside a conservation area and, planners concluded, would require significant investment to be viable for community use. No objections were received from councillors or residents during consultation.

While there are currently no redevelopment proposals, the brewery says the land could eventually be brought forward for regeneration in line with local planning strategies.

Highways officers requested caution around dust, mud and restricted hours, while ecologists confirmed surveys found no roosting bats. Contractors will be required to prevent nuisance and avoid burning waste under environmental legislation.

The building must be removed within five years of the application, and developers have been warned to secure the proper licences before work begins. The council said demolishing the site would reduce crime, improve public safety and prevent further deterioration.

Once cleared, locals will be left with an open plot, and a question of what comes next for one of Royston’s long-standing landmarks.