St John’s Gardens, on Cudworth’s High Street, has been given the makeover thanks to Barnsley Council’s principal towns investment programme.

The gardens were officially opened last week by leader of the council, Sir Steve Houghton, as well as Cudworth councillors, representatives from Barrat Homes, and members of Barnsley Community Build.

Cudworth ward Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, Councillor Joe Hayward and Councillor Charlie Wraith MBE, Cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture Councillor Tim Cheetham, James Swann from Barratt Homes, Fiona O’Brien and Teresa Williams from Barnsley Council’s Principal Towns team, and David Robinson, Andy Robinson and Thomas Houghton from Barnsley Community Build who looked after the planting at the site.

Stone faces which feature in the wall were created by local artist Melvin Dickinson, and an engraved stone monument pays tribute to the area’s mining heritage which was funded by the Cudworth Businesses and Community Together group.

Barnsley Council say the garden is a “tranquil place for people to enjoy right at the centre of the urban high street in Cudworth”.

Councillor Tim Cheetham, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “Our principal towns project has had a huge impact on our local high streets right across the borough.

“St John’s Gardens is just one example of the dozens of projects we’ve been able to complete which have also included hundreds of shop front transformations. These have given a huge boost to our local high streets.

“We’re now looking forward to the next phase of our principal towns and local centres investment programme.