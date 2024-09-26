Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Yorkshire’s new deputy mayor who will take on the police and crime commissioner role could be appointed early next year.

At today’s overview and scrutiny committee meeting at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) headquarters, mayor Oliver Coppard was once again pressed about the timeline for appointing a deputy.

Mr Coppard told the members that he was going to appoint a deputy but first, he wanted to be able to do the job because he thought it was “important I understand the personalities, the processes, the policies in place”.

He said: “But over time, absolutely, we’ll bring in a deputy mayor. The police have already begun that process internally.”

He added this could happen “early-ish next year”.

Mr Coppard told the members that he wasn’t going to rush the process as they wanted to go out and find the best person to take on the job.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has reported in the past that Mr Coppard may appoint a deputy mayor to look after the PCC role – although, it’s clear that ultimately the mayor remains accountable to the public.

As part of the new role, the LDRS also reported that following the recommendation of an independent panel, Mr Coppard had received a pay rise in June.

A report to the authority said: “This is a significant additional responsibility for the SYMCA mayor, with an additional annual budget for policing of about £350 million which in the main will go direct to the police for the operation of services.”