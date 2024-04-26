Delivery of postal votes delayed in some Barnsley wards ahead of local elections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an email seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, candidates were told that BMBC is ‘aware of some issues regarding the delivery of postal votes’, and bosses are working with Royal Mail to ensure they are delivered in time.

Cudworth, Dearne North, Monk Bretton, Royston, Wombwell and Rockingham wards are mostly affected.

Postal votes must be received by 10pm on May 2, the day of the election, or they will not be counted.

Voters can drop off their vote at the ballot box at the Town Hall during office hours. Alternatively, it can be delivered to any polling station in your electoral area on the day of the election.

Residents should receive their postal votes by the end of today (April 26) but can apply for a replacement if not.

Sarah Norman, chief executive of Barnsley Council and returning officer for Barnsley, said: “We’re aware that the delivery of some postal votes by Royal Mail has been delayed.

“We’ve raised the reported delays with them, and they have assured us that all postal votes will be delivered by end of day on Thursday, April 25.

“If you registered for a postal vote and haven’t received it by Friday, April 26, please email [email protected] with your full name and address to request a replacement postal vote. Alternatively, you can also call Electoral Services on 01226 773070.”.

The count will be held during the day on May 3 rather than overnight, after a box of postal votes for the Royston Ward was not included in the overnight count in 2021.

The first results are expected around 1pm with a full declaration to be made around 4pm.

In May 2022, Labour retained overall control of the council, but lost three seats.

In Barnsley, there are 21 electoral wards, each represented by three councillors.

Labour retained its long-standing majority last year despite losing three seats, and currently holds 45 seats.