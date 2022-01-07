RMBC councillors rejected plans for 116 homes at the Pitches at Stag in Broom last year, on the grounds of loss of green space and the lack of a playing pitch strategy.

The 3.8 hectare site was used for bowls, football, tennis, cricket, and hockey, but planning documents state that some amenities ‘have not been used for over 25 years’.

Council bosses said that the site is an ‘an irreplaceable amenity’, and that ‘its loss cannot be compensated for’.

A community group who campaigned to save a former sports ground from developers say they are “delighted” that the planning inspectorate threw out an appeal to build 116-homes on the land.

Newett Homes appealed the decision, and argued that the site has ‘no meaningful public recreational or other amenity value’, and that the development would create ‘improved sports and recreation facilities in the area’.

The government’s planning inspector upheld the council’s decision to refuse planning permission for the development, following an appeal hearing in November.

A spokeserson from Friends of the Pitches, who rallied against the plans, said: “The Friends of the Pitches is delighted with the Planning Inspector’s decision to reject the developer’s plans.

“The community has come together to fight to save the playing fields that had been used by the community for 80 years.

“If we had lost this, it would have sent a message that any green space can be built on.

“We’d urge communities across Rotherham to take an interest in your local green spaces – it could be a case of love it or lose it.